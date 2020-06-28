Branson Robinson, 4009 Tillman Territory Road, Ninety Six, demolition of house.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC, 106 Blackfoot Road, Ninety Six, new mobile home 28x56.
Carol Gonce, 105 Eagle Trace, $31,290, mobile home 14x76.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC, 106 Blackfoot Road, $47,040, mobile home.
John Bowie, 5410 McCormick Highway, $28,140, mobile home 14x67.
Wayne and Debra Sumerel, 106 Clark Ave., fiberglass pool 12.8x29.
Christopher Johns, 912 Burnett Road, $12,800, post frame garage, storage shed.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 234 Milford Pines Drive, $168,000, new construction.
Angela Humphreys, 105 Windsor Oaks Court, $6,600, reroof.
Darrell and Angela Lewis, 214 Alpine Way, $4,894, replace windows.
Bonner Abercrombie, 307 Belle Meade Road, $7,541, replace windows.
Dellis Yeldell, 102 Nix Court, $3,500, drywall, roofing, plumbing, windows.
Walter Donald, 101 Locksley Drive, $4,750.