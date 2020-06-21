Beattie Development LLC, 217 Joe Bernat Drive, $260,955, building modification and new office
Greenwood County, 235 Wilbanks Circle, demolition/old animal shelter
Sonja and James Hooper, 105 Waterford Drive, Ninety Six, storage building 22x34
Arthur Sellars, 2506 Ridge Road, $27,720, mobile home 14x66
Jennifer Clark, 106 Boyd Lane, Ninety Six, $29,400, mobile home 14x70
Barry Gonce, 110 Rushville Road, Bradley, $43,200, mobile home 24x60
Traci McEntyre, 102 Holmes Road, $37,800, mobile home 16x76
Lori and Joseph Werts, 2110 Island Ford Road, Ninety Six, $23,600, pole building 30x30x10
Kenneth Hilliard, 219 Bluff Road, $800, add on to well house 15x15
Alison and Corey Barnes, 1092 Tillman Territory Road, $10,252, metal building 30x30
Auburn Place LLC, 510 Pascal Drive, $175,000, new constuction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 236 Milford Pines Drive, $186,000, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 206 Milford Pines Drive, $180,000, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 212 Milford Pines Drive, $122,000, new construction
Ralph and Gilda Logan, 103 Turnberry Court, $6,800, reroof
Randall and Lisa Jay, 3205 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $3,300, reroof
Audrey Williams, 511 James St., $4,325, reroof
Alton and Mirin Vaughn, 138 Pinehaven Drive, $6,744, replace windows
Patricia Holmes, 356 Joe Louis Blvd., $4,785, reroof
Robert Crowley, 118 Windsor Oaks Court, $3,650, reroof
Ann Parker, 120 Windsor Oaks Court, $3,650, reroof
Thomas Wright, 903 Sweetwater Road, $2,000, repair siding
Martin and Judy Moore, 105 Sand Trap Lane, $12,500, tear off/reroof
Kit and Laura Young, 122 Timberwood Road, $2,300, tear off/reroof
Tina and Christopher Pulley, 628 Highland Forest Drive, $4,950, tear off/reroof
Lawrence McCurley, 111 Hughes Road, $5,681, install solar panels
Hugh and Elizabeth Neff, 610 Colonial Drive, $5,935, foundation repair
William Ginn, 1750 Highway 72-221 E., $3,900, roofing
Hugh Moseley, 1229 Main St. S., $3,500.