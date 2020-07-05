Brandon and Kendra Bush, 406 Kirksey Drive, demolition of accessory structure.

Raymond Shirley, 4819 Old Laurens Road, demolition.

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 8 Oakhaven Court, demolition of structure.

Kayla Williamson, 2502 Five Notch Road, $63,000, mobile home 28x75.

Trevor Gonce, 112 N. Hill Road, move house.

George and Joni McCaslan, 208 Magnolia Drive, $4,800, storage shed 12x40.

Grandados Tovar, 1023 Phoenix Street, $1,500, addition to rear 12x18.

David and Elizabeth Haehnle, 116 Bridgepoint Road, $18,000, kitchen remodel.

Kathy Suddeth, 107 Coventry Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Matthew and Anita Murphy, 100 Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, $2,500, tear off/reroof.

Leroy Tolbert, 111 Bethune St., $1,200, roofing.

Margaret Willis, 2221 Montague Ave., $5,000, drop girders front bedroom, kitchen and den.

Michael and Cheri Satcher, 109 Anderson Drive, $1,835, replace windows.

Steven Leak, 1610 Sweetwater Road, $10,810, tear off/reroof.

Wilson Santiagi, 202 Ashcroft Drive, $1,800, new roof for porch.

William and Frances Norman, 112 Richard St., $1,000, reroof.

Angela Winchester, 147 Derby Road, $14,408, tear off/reroof.

Palmerin Guzman, 124 New Market St., $2,000, replace shingles on roof.

Joseph Newell, 3325 Old Highway 246S., Ninety Six, $3,128, replace windows.

Clyde and Lona Scott, 840 Eagles Harbor Drive, $3,038, replace windows.

Robert and Renita Coleman, 212 Manning Road, $2,800, reroof.