Index-Journal Co., 610 Phoenix St., $234,000, reroof.
SPF North America Inc., 5300 Highway 25 N., Hodges, $120,000, internal building/tote wash.
Jason D. Hodges, 115 Sand Trap Lane, in ground pool 18x36.
Gregory and Lori Givens, 301 Farmdale Road, $200,000, pool house/pavilion.
Jeromy Crocker, 115 Overbrook Drive, $7,000, siding, windows, interior floor.
Angela Humphreys, 106 Cedar Drive N., $55,000, renovation of kitchen and bathroom.
Elizabeth Chiles, 2824 Highway 72-221 E., $14,572, pole barn 20x48.
Tiffany Morton, 229 Reynolds Ave., $500, repair wood work on front porch.
Karen Moore, 111 Augusta Circle, $4,338, install solar panels on rooftop.
Jerry and Glenda Knight, 110 Rosemont Drive, $1,150, add handicap ramp.
Susan Whatley, 316 Callison Highway, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Theresa and Caitlin McDonald, 209 Woodland Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Anne Hare, 137 Lander St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Roberta and James Kohli, 206 Gracemont Drive, $5,000, workshop 20x20.
Faith Home Inc., 1420 Montague Ave., Est., $500.