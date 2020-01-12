3509 Highway 25 South LLC, 3515 Highway 25 S., $25,000, reroof.

Trinity Church Trustees, 635 Cobb Road, $4,500, concrete piers.

Jeanette Davis Ross, 7109 Highway 25 N., Hodges, demolition of home.

Ponicki James, 111 Blackfoot Road, Ninety Six, $60,480, mobile home 72x28.

James and Alison Scott, 2109 Briarwood Road, $15,000, add 2 bedrooms.

Torrance Gilchrist, 120 Pine Drive, $3,000, enclose carport 26x12.

CMH Homes Inc., 831 Grumling Road, Hodges, $153,000, new modular home.

Harry and Rebecca Vaughn, 216 Lanham St., $3,900, tear off/reroof.

Diane Bell, 611 Magnolia Drive, $1,269, replace windows.

Hugh Tucker, 512 Chinquapin Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Gerald Sherbert, 102 Fourth St., $2,500, reroof.

Ralph and Mary Kathryn Bumpus, 136 Roman Circle, $15,000, replace sills, joists and subfloor.

Taylor and Cynthia Stokes, 206 Settlers Drive, $10,000, replace tile shower.

Robert and Vickie McMillan, 310 Driftwood Drive, $22,777, bathroom remodel.

Donald Lee Napier, 1708 Five Notch Road, $1,628, replace soffits.