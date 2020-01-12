3509 Highway 25 South LLC, 3515 Highway 25 S., $25,000, reroof.
Trinity Church Trustees, 635 Cobb Road, $4,500, concrete piers.
Jeanette Davis Ross, 7109 Highway 25 N., Hodges, demolition of home.
Ponicki James, 111 Blackfoot Road, Ninety Six, $60,480, mobile home 72x28.
James and Alison Scott, 2109 Briarwood Road, $15,000, add 2 bedrooms.
Torrance Gilchrist, 120 Pine Drive, $3,000, enclose carport 26x12.
CMH Homes Inc., 831 Grumling Road, Hodges, $153,000, new modular home.
Harry and Rebecca Vaughn, 216 Lanham St., $3,900, tear off/reroof.
Diane Bell, 611 Magnolia Drive, $1,269, replace windows.
Hugh Tucker, 512 Chinquapin Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Gerald Sherbert, 102 Fourth St., $2,500, reroof.
Ralph and Mary Kathryn Bumpus, 136 Roman Circle, $15,000, replace sills, joists and subfloor.
Taylor and Cynthia Stokes, 206 Settlers Drive, $10,000, replace tile shower.
Robert and Vickie McMillan, 310 Driftwood Drive, $22,777, bathroom remodel.
Donald Lee Napier, 1708 Five Notch Road, $1,628, replace soffits.