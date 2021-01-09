Gregory and Joyce Rivers, 308 Green Oaks Road, install pool, 14x28
Elizabeth Bunn, 2711 Sam Hodges Road, Donalds, $50, metal building 11x36
Auburn Place LLC, 101 Sable Lane, $170,000, new construction
Hazel Bennett, 101 Grace St., $495, install gutters
Michael and Cami Hohenwarter, 519 Saddle Hill Road, $5,900, reroof
Aprelle Bonds, 1404 McCormick Highway, $4,400, tear off/reroof
PF and DF LLC, 116 Morgan Ave., $4,995, reroof
John Tugwell, 109 Cane Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
John and Annette Wanick, 102 Panorama Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Audrey Bryant, 515 Durst Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof
HBA Properties LLC, 311 Alexander Ave., $48,950, reroof
David and Nolan Snelling, 1223 Willard Road, $2,400, reroof
Lang Foster, 234 Deer Run Lane, $6,000, reroof
David Thompson, 103 Essex Court, $5,000, reroof
Thompson Rental Properties LLC, 613 Hall Ave., $6,000, repair burned framing, reroof