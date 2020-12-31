Beattie Development LLC, 101 Claussen Drive, $500, entrance sign
Grayson Phillips, 101 Logan Road, $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Maria Aguilera-Morales, 102 Moss Creek Lane, $27,720, mobile home 14x66
Caitlin Madden, 213 Durst Ave., $2,580, reroof
KAG Properties LLC, 118 Sherard Ave., $3,000, replace windows
Stanley Davis, 115 Riley Road, $15,000, siding and windows
John and Susan Pate, 102 Reedy Cove Place, $15,614, foundation repair
Linda Powell, 606 Henrietta Ave., $19,000, roof replacement
Tham Hyunh, 126 Laurel Ave., $500, replace roof over porch
John Stogner, 305 Cresswell Ave., $5,700, reroof