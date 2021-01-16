ECKA Investments LLC, 2308 Bypass 25 NE., $35,200, upfit and remodel/kitchen equipment
George and Selena San, 1208 Reynolds Ave., demolition of structure
Mark and Lisa Meredith, 262 Headwater Drive, inground pool 14x28
Beattie Development LLC, 206 Frampton Court, $152,628, new construction
Provision Buildiders LC, 805 Truett Ave., $70,000 new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 103 Milford Pines Drive, $1,074,974, new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 238 Milford Pines Drive, $109,639, new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 240 Milford Pines Drive, $105,779, new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 242 Milford Pines Drive, $117,476, new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 244 Milford Pines Drive, $107,974, new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 246 Milford Pines Drive, $95,871, new construction
D.R. Horton Inc., 248 Milford Pines Drive, $101,792, new construction
Dennis and Tracy Childs, 302 Smythe Ave., $2,450, reroof
Phyllis Lott, 212 Sheffield Road, $5,000 tear off/reroof
Billy Bryant, 302 Callison Road, $10,000, ground mount solar panels
Helene Guareschi, 154 Woodridge Road, $14,500, reroof