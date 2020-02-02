Stockman Lands Inc., 1146 Reynolds Ave., $1,250, handicap bathroom.
Boggeros Business Rentals LLC, 152 Orange Ave., demolition.
Rufus and Valerie Jennings, 126 Savayo Drive, $12,000, adding to porch.
Beattie Development LLC, 793 Laurel Ave., $90,000, new construction.
Ronald and Barbara Sartain, 266 Bluejay Road, $420,000, new construction.
Georgia Britt Sherrard, 106 N. Hill Road, $15,000, rework existing deck.
Robin Shillington, 302 Coker Road, $1,415, replace storm doors.
Elizabeth Holley, 131 Pinehaven Drive, $4,400, tear off/reroof.
Robert and Emily Kelley, 227 Jennings Ave., $5,500, tear off/reroof.
Winston and Carol Hodges, 240 Deer Run Lane, $28,000, interior remodel.
John Martin McMahon, 401 Breezewood Road, $40,000, storage building 25x48.
Benjamin Calhoun, 125 Highland Drive, $3,000, bathroom remodel.
Faith Home Inc., 144 Faith Home Road, $13,500, reroof.
Steward Baylor, 107 Farmdale Road, Hodges, $11,000, workshop 30x30.
Rhonda Boyd, 215 Forest Drive, $5,603, replace windows.
Donald and Kathleen Durham, 110 Village Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Emma Lee Calhoun, 212 Bethune St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Townsend Property Management LLC, 102 Merriman Ave., $3,000, tear off/reroof.
Christine Moore, 212 Sproles Ave., $3,000, install vinyl siding and gutters.
Carolyn Sorrow, 511 Flatwood Road, $7,000, reroof.
Larry and Delores Hehl, 104 Glen Eagle Court, $5,700, reroof.
Jia-Luen and Shou-Mei Morris, 1434 Main St., $1,000, repairs to deck.
Junkins Investments LLC, 240 Birchtree Drive, $4,000.