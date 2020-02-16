Gould Greenwood SC LLC, 428 Bypass 72 NW, $90,000 adding canopies.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1025 Main St. S., $4,000, add pedestrian ramp.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 508 Bypass 72 NW, $134,576, online pick-up remodel.
Danette Caroline Gannon, 410 Rabbit Run Road, Ninety Six, $328,000, new construction.
Property Development of Gwd Inc., 118 Spring Lake Drive, $47,040, mobile home 28x56.
Burton Builders LLC, 203 Kinkade Drive, $150,000, new construction.
Marbia a/k/a Melba Ann Butler, 209 Yosemite Drive, $1,500, additional support under kitchen.
Christopher and Elise Collins, 114 Northwoods Road, $1,750, reroof.
Tanis and David Lyles, 103 Scenic Court, $3,000, tear off/reroof.
Allison Brumley, 810 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $400, adding interior walls.
O.E. and Timothy Burnett, 103 Clifton St., $3,223, reroof.
Jeffrey and Deanna Thomas, 303 Gentry Run, $8,500, reroof.
Laura Saunders, 416 Cothran Ave., $12,000, interior renovations.
Uni-Rent Properties Inc., 112 Colson St., $3,000, tear off/reroof.
BLT Properites LLC, 1046 Phoenix St.k $1,500, replace sill and back door to deck.