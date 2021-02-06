Robert and Sandra Hix, 229 Lakeshore Drive, $30,000, pole barn 30x40.
Hunter and Stephanie Harrison, 5621 Highway 185, Hodges, $57,120, mobile home.
Thomas Metts, 418 Phoenix Road, decal only.
Calabash LLC, 2207 Highway 72-221, move building out of county.
John and Jennifer, 1 Harper Lane, $124,750, inground pool.
Roger Collins, 101 Chipping Court, $53,154, inground pool 22x36.
Alan and Theresa Davis, 620 Burnett Road, $34,000, barn 30x60.
Lauren Haynes, 312 Sagewood Road, $13,000, storage building 30x40.
Joel Quinn, 105 Satcher Drive, $18,000, detached garage 26x30.
Nicole Lewis, 225 Sloan Ave., $5,500, utility building 12x24.
Craig and Elizabeth Lariscy, 2305 Dixie Drive, $370,000, new construction.
Antonio and Laquetta Edwards, 108 Old Ninety Six Highway, $2,800, tear off/reroof.
Samuel and Judy White, 103 Oak Forest Drive, $4,654, replace windows.
Sally Culpepper, 205 Brookhaven Drive, $1,000, replace damaged floor joists.
Fannie Cannon, 402 Beechwood Circle, $7,786, tear off/reroof.
Barbara and Merribeth Griffin, 212 Kentucky Ave., $8,228, window replacement.
Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 102 Sylvan Road, $2,000, reroof.
Richard and Lisa Wyn, 5 Harper Lane, $7,800, reroof.
Launch Pad Mobile LLC, 12 Lee St., Ware Shoals, $1,400, replace windows.
Charles Garcia, 604 Highland Park Drive, $8,000, reroof.
Heartha Callaham, 48 Stockman St., $4,900, tear off/reroof.
Charles and Amy Bell, 116 N. Acres Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Michael and Julia Jackson, 308 Windmill Circle, $2,500, tear off, reroof.
Terry and Billy Hozey, 101 Forest Park Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Vonnie and Peggy Carlton, 127 Pin Oak Drive, $5,400, tear off/reroof.
Tiffany Morton, 229 Reynolds Ave., $2,000, roof repair.
Joseph Bishop, 616 Henrietta Ave., $5,500, reroof.
Eaton Corporation, 5502 Highway 25N., $1,175, signage.
Eaton Corporation, 5502 Highway 25N., $1,800, signage.