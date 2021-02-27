George Davenport Jr., 407 Links Crossing Ninety Six, $580,000, new construction
Harold and Susan Davenport, 108 Weimer Circle, decal only 14x68
Futoshi Koizumi, 209 Rock Knoll Drive, $2,800, reroof
William and Amy Craig, 106 Sheldon Ave., $7,264, replace windows
Travis and Deborah Harrison, 108 Devon Park Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Neal and Mary Gerrard, 219 St. Augustine Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Horace and Lynn Whitmire, 1108 Cambridge Ave., $4,095, reroof
Timothy Stewart, 211 Circle Drive, $3,900, reroof