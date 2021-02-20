James Coleman, 1310 Yvonne Ave., demolish storm-damaged house.
Jeffrey and Virginia Wilson, 5052 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $63,675, inground pool 18x37.
James Coleman, 1310 Yvonne Ave., $115,200, new construction single family.
Brock and Chelsey Steifle, 106 Parkwood Road, $4,223, reroofing.
Bobby Joe Moore, 206 Sullivan St., $800, replace windows.
Jerry Davis, 110 Verde Court, $20,000, roof for existing deck.
Steven Glenn, 203 Clairmont Drive, $2,800, roofing.
Tiara Johnson, 903 Rock Creek Blvd., $300, repair roof.
Ryan and Tekola Moore, 305 Long Needle Court, $1,225, replace windows.
Carolyn Leslie, 204 Orchard Drive, $7,900, tear off/reroof.
Juliana Patten, 130 Watson St., $4,467, reroof.
Jason Brooks, 528 Bond Ave, $25,000, fire repairs.
Lowana Goodman, 925 Red Bud Lane, Ninety Six, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Cary Karpenske, 1125 Old Abbeville Highway, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Donald Turner, 109 Andrews Ave., $5,000, replace bathroom floor.
Charlene Treon, 608 Marshall Road, $600, repair front porch roof.