HBK Properties LLC, 1305 Highway 72-221, $26,500, roof replacement.
APT Enterprises LLC, 619 Edgefield St., $1,500, new meter base and smoke detector.
Bay Island LLC, 203 Montague Ave., $50,000, remodel interior/windows/upfit.
Community Initiatives Inc., 212 Overland Drive, moving interior walls.
Patton Development LC LLC, 1418 Main St., demolition for site preparation.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., 126 Gunnery Court, $225,000, new construction.
Andre Franklin, 204 Cromer Road, $47,040, mobile home 28x56.
Tyler and Ciara White, 1600 Bucklevel Road, $40,000, inground pool 16x32.
Jewell McCullough, 13 Austell Road, $13,900, carport 19x20.
Kenneth Uldrick, 108 Dupont Circle, $7,500, carport 24x24.
James Lagroon, 112 Sloan St., $5,146, detached carport 24x36.
James and Jane Torano, 1331 Neel St., $20,000, new construction.
Jo Ann Purkerson, 109 Sherwood Lane, $5,400, reroof.
Julie Moore, 305 N. Hill Road, $4,000, repair rot.
Daniel and Rhonda Donaldson, 417 Magnolia Ave., $6,600, reroof.
Whirlwind Properties LLC, 29 Dairy, $3,000, patch sheetrock, install tin roof.
Norman and Xavier Kuras, 810 Sunset Drive, $10,000, painting/remodel.
George Finkenstadt, 1206 Grace St., $4,500, replace kitchen floor/fixtures.
Robert and Leslie Guthrie, 319 Shrine Club Road, $30,000, new metal roof, interior wood.
Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 125 Kate Fowler Road, $1,500, windows and interior.
Darrell and Rosa Alexander, 201 Edgewood Circle, $9,800, replace windows.
Thomas Smith, 130 Mitchem Drive, $5,400, roofing.
James and Beverly Gary, 109 Patrick Road, $2,400, roofing.
Shaquavis Sales, 216 Sloan Ave., $4,000, replace roof.
Anthony and Angela Hunt, 102 Back St., Bradley, $4,000, roofing.
Ronald Rabun, 106 Briarwood Road, $2,000, roof repair.
Janet Bailey, 1310 Lincoln Ave., $2,000, repair roofing.
Latonia Turner, 216 Laurel Ave., $9,800, roof repair.
Bold Springs Baptist Church, 2806 Callison Road, Troy, $5,000, repair roof.
Frances Ward, 106 Crescent Drive, $1,100, roofing.
Roger Collins, 101 Chipping Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Kenneth and Alice Coesens, 127 Spyglass Drive, $14,935, add stone steps from house.
Kondaur Capital Corporation Trust, 112 Avondale Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Charles Corley, 316 Creswell Ave., $1,200, roofing.
Oscar Rubio, 114 Green Acres Drive, Ware Shoals, $1,000, new sheetrock.
Rodney Jackson, 109 Valley Road, $4,900, roofing.
Charles and Alice Moates, 6 Royal Oak Drive, $5,194, replace windows.
Sarah Pulley, 2718 Nations Road, Hodges, $46,000, remodel, roof, facia, windows.
Arienne Anderson, 109 Bypass 25, $25,000, remodel full interior.
Roger and Sharon Valentine, 518 Timms Road, Donalds, $5,141, replace windows.
Applewood Associates LLC, 1360 Bypass 72 N., $3,000.