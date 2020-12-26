Nathan Grand Holdings LLC, 1204 Bypass 72 NE, $30,515, roof replacement
Ware Shoals Community Foundation, 98 Greenwood Ave., $5,411, entrance sign
Gayle Summey, 106 Piedmont Ave., $1,000, reroof
Jose Olivares, 233 Pressley St., $3,100, roofing and siding
Ryan and Hali Attaway, 1408 Scotch Cross Road, $12,992, 28 rooftop solar panels
Eevram Properties LLC, 408 Sirrine St., Ninety Six, $9,150, roof replacement
Martha Norton Life Estate, 101 Lawton St., $5,143, roof replacement
Jerry and Claudia Jennings, 106 Belcourt Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Timothy Smith, 214 Suburban Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Sharon Allen, 117 Radden Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Pope Long Estate, 114 Hemlock Court, $7,350, reroof
Kim Russell, 412 Rivers Run, $4,946, replace windows
Peggy Swofford Estate, 314 Gatewood Drive, $7,323, replace windows
Jacqueline and Eric Setterlund, 402 Fawn Brook Drive, $6,337, replace windows
Mark and Brenda Wulfekotte, 118 Creek Road, $8,000, reroof
Virginia Metts, 125 Chatham Drive, $5,000, remove interior wall, add sheetrock
Sarah Phillips, 132 Oakland St., $1,000, replace windows
Cole BL Greenwood SC LLC, 2010 Montague Ave., Est., $6,000.