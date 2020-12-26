Nathan Grand Holdings LLC, 1204 Bypass 72 NE, $30,515, roof replacement

Ware Shoals Community Foundation, 98 Greenwood Ave., $5,411, entrance sign

Gayle Summey, 106 Piedmont Ave., $1,000, reroof

Jose Olivares, 233 Pressley St., $3,100, roofing and siding

Ryan and Hali Attaway, 1408 Scotch Cross Road, $12,992, 28 rooftop solar panels

Eevram Properties LLC, 408 Sirrine St., Ninety Six, $9,150, roof replacement

Martha Norton Life Estate, 101 Lawton St., $5,143, roof replacement

Jerry and Claudia Jennings, 106 Belcourt Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Timothy Smith, 214 Suburban Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Sharon Allen, 117 Radden Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Pope Long Estate, 114 Hemlock Court, $7,350, reroof

Kim Russell, 412 Rivers Run, $4,946, replace windows

Peggy Swofford Estate, 314 Gatewood Drive, $7,323, replace windows

Jacqueline and Eric Setterlund, 402 Fawn Brook Drive, $6,337, replace windows

Mark and Brenda Wulfekotte, 118 Creek Road, $8,000, reroof

Virginia Metts, 125 Chatham Drive, $5,000, remove interior wall, add sheetrock

Sarah Phillips, 132 Oakland St., $1,000, replace windows

Cole BL Greenwood SC LLC, 2010 Montague Ave., Est., $6,000.