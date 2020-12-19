Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 105 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 106 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 109 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 110 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 114 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 118 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 122 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 125 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 126 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 133 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 134 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 138 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 149 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Auburn Place LLC, 510 Pascal Drive, inground pool
Remus and Gary Hayley, 303 Shadowood Lane, $9,290, screen porch
Cody and Devin Strickland, 120 Lucas Lane, $223,500, new construction residence
Ryan and Amy Thomas, 104 Wilton St., $5,000, replacement windows
Robert Cos, 206 Chipley Road, $3,700, reroof
Evadne Veer, 225 Grace Terrace, $12,000, repair floors, drywall
David Westberry, 309 Dukes Ave., $19,820, rooftop solar panels
Daryl Dodgen, 2721 Highway 25 S., $3,800, reroof
Ernest Young, 1004 Gary Road, $900, lean to on pole barn
Vernon and Lisa Keenon, 117 Bedford Road, $7,764, replace 12 windows
Shirley Seigler, 3423 Rock House Road, $15,000, roof, windows, doors, flooring
KAG Properties LLC, 118 Sherard Ave., $4,650, install metal roof and vinyl boxing
James and Kirstin Sherrer, 309 Hunting Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
John and Karen Johnson, 612 Calhoun Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Todd and Juanita Butcher, 113 Hitt St., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Gayle Delyi, 108 North Pond Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Elizabeth Rembert, 534 Pelzer St., $4,900, reroof
Franklin and Barbara Smith, 1121 Florence St., $13,311, foundation repair
Cyrus Kamini, 233 Beadle Ave., $5,000, replace ledgers, shore floor joist