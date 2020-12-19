Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 105 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 106 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 109 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 110 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 114 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 118 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 122 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 125 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 126 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 133 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 134 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 138 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 149 Allendale St., $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Auburn Place LLC, 510 Pascal Drive, inground pool

Remus and Gary Hayley, 303 Shadowood Lane, $9,290, screen porch

Cody and Devin Strickland, 120 Lucas Lane, $223,500, new construction residence

Ryan and Amy Thomas, 104 Wilton St., $5,000, replacement windows

Robert Cos, 206 Chipley Road, $3,700, reroof

Evadne Veer, 225 Grace Terrace, $12,000, repair floors, drywall

David Westberry, 309 Dukes Ave., $19,820, rooftop solar panels

Daryl Dodgen, 2721 Highway 25 S., $3,800, reroof

Ernest Young, 1004 Gary Road, $900, lean to on pole barn

Vernon and Lisa Keenon, 117 Bedford Road, $7,764, replace 12 windows

Shirley Seigler, 3423 Rock House Road, $15,000, roof, windows, doors, flooring

KAG Properties LLC, 118 Sherard Ave., $4,650, install metal roof and vinyl boxing

James and Kirstin Sherrer, 309 Hunting Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof

John and Karen Johnson, 612 Calhoun Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Todd and Juanita Butcher, 113 Hitt St., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Gayle Delyi, 108 North Pond Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Elizabeth Rembert, 534 Pelzer St., $4,900, reroof

Franklin and Barbara Smith, 1121 Florence St., $13,311, foundation repair

Cyrus Kamini, 233 Beadle Ave., $5,000, replace ledgers, shore floor joist