First Baptist Church, 722 Grace St., $323,147, reroof

Ruben Alvarez, 612 Seaboard Ave., $9,000, foundation 40 x 60

James and Kimberly Timms, 9 Roxanna Drive, Ninety Six, inground pool 16 x 32

Vernon and Toula Allen, 120 Tryon Court, inground pool

Eric Hutchens, 116 Sherwood Lane, inground pool 15x29

Kyslee and Michael Blohm, 107 Centerpede Court, inground pool 15x29

Angela Winchester, 147 Derby Road, Hodges, $49,900, add to living room, add bedroom, bath

Tim Shealy, 238 Penn Ave., $9,850, 24x36 metal garage

Walter and Brandi Buff, 308 Shirley Road, Hodges, $44,420, 16x31 addition-bedroom, bathroom

Morgan McDonald, 37 N. Acres Road, $46,000, new construction

Milford Pines Development LLC, 249 Milford Pines Drive, $146,000, new construction

Milford Pines Development LLC, 201 Milford Pines Drive, $150,000, new construction

Milford Pines Develoment LLC, 218 Milford Pines Drive, $190,000, new construction

Samantha Tellock, 205 Kelli Drive, $4,000, re-roof

US Bank National Association, 122 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $6,500, fix siding, floor and cabinets

Kenneth Warren, 1206 Barksdale Ferry Road, Troy, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Steven and Sue Harter, 306 Fairforest Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Greenwood 21 LLC, 107 McKellar Court, $2,000, finishing shingles, caulking pipes

Angie Taylor, 112 Corrie Court, $6,901, foundation repair

Marion and Jenna Burnside, 104 Clegg Court, $6,100, reroof

Joseph and Christine Brewster, 217 Benjamin St., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Joseph and Amy Thompson, 113 Cabot Court W., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Matthew and Tina Huntsberger, 2907 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $479, replace windows

Jennie Waters, 122 Frances St., $2,973, replace windows

Banner 11 LLC, 916 Chappel St., $2,700, reroof

Wade Batson, 1412 Montague Ave., Ext., $1,500.