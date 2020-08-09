First Baptist Church, 722 Grace St., $323,147, reroof
Ruben Alvarez, 612 Seaboard Ave., $9,000, foundation 40 x 60
James and Kimberly Timms, 9 Roxanna Drive, Ninety Six, inground pool 16 x 32
Vernon and Toula Allen, 120 Tryon Court, inground pool
Eric Hutchens, 116 Sherwood Lane, inground pool 15x29
Kyslee and Michael Blohm, 107 Centerpede Court, inground pool 15x29
Angela Winchester, 147 Derby Road, Hodges, $49,900, add to living room, add bedroom, bath
Tim Shealy, 238 Penn Ave., $9,850, 24x36 metal garage
Walter and Brandi Buff, 308 Shirley Road, Hodges, $44,420, 16x31 addition-bedroom, bathroom
Morgan McDonald, 37 N. Acres Road, $46,000, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 249 Milford Pines Drive, $146,000, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 201 Milford Pines Drive, $150,000, new construction
Milford Pines Develoment LLC, 218 Milford Pines Drive, $190,000, new construction
Samantha Tellock, 205 Kelli Drive, $4,000, re-roof
US Bank National Association, 122 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $6,500, fix siding, floor and cabinets
Kenneth Warren, 1206 Barksdale Ferry Road, Troy, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Steven and Sue Harter, 306 Fairforest Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Greenwood 21 LLC, 107 McKellar Court, $2,000, finishing shingles, caulking pipes
Angie Taylor, 112 Corrie Court, $6,901, foundation repair
Marion and Jenna Burnside, 104 Clegg Court, $6,100, reroof
Joseph and Christine Brewster, 217 Benjamin St., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Joseph and Amy Thompson, 113 Cabot Court W., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Matthew and Tina Huntsberger, 2907 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $479, replace windows
Jennie Waters, 122 Frances St., $2,973, replace windows
Banner 11 LLC, 916 Chappel St., $2,700, reroof
Wade Batson, 1412 Montague Ave., Ext., $1,500.