Greenwood Mills Inc., 212 Phoenix St., $9,000, replace floors, joists, ceiling.
Wisewood Harmony Housing LLC, 235 Florida Ave., $50,000, reroof.
Travis and Hannah Dover, 115 Horizon Court, clear and grade lot for homesite.
Barry and Barbara Williams, 110 Blackfoot Road, Ninety Six, $33,600, mobile home.
David and Alex Detweiler, 702 Cedar Springs Road, Bradley, $12,164, metal barn 1260 sq. ft.
Brian and Jennifer Neuhoff, 106 Woodcrest St., $7,000, add screen porch 18x20.
William Laucis, 807 Fairforest Drive, $175,000, new construction single family.
Edwin and Lisa Moon, 106 Cruger Court, Ninety Six, $5,111, replace windows.
Mark Fletcher, 108 Cassell Circle, $5,270, replace windows.
Brandy Smith, 105 Shallott Court, $3,074, replace windows.
George Pasley, 213 Wisewood Circle, $5,974, replace windows.
James and Susan Bledsoe, 107 Oaklane Drive, $5,000, replace damaged sills, joists.
April Ouzts, 509 Beechwood Circle, $300, apply vinyl siding to carport addition.
Stacey Harward, 211 Rock Knoll Drive, $500, replace rotten wood.
Sam and Betty Strickland, 1603 Durst Ave., $30,370, foundation repair.
Lauren Harrison, 106 Pin Oak Drive, $2,800, reroof.
Hazel Bennett, 101 Grace St., $50,000, interior renovations.
David Calhoun, 103 Empire Circle, $14,000, refelt, reshingle.