Cambridge Academy, 103 Eastman St., $5,000, cover breezeway
Martha Dukes, 1007 Bypass 25 NE, demolish outbuilding
Calhoun and Cathy Mays, 228 Dove Road, 361 sq. ft. addition
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC, 112 Gallatin Road, Ninety Six, mobile home 28x56
Crystal Davis, 110 Lakeview Road, $63,840, mobile home 28x76
Judy Greer, 2704 Sam Hodges Road, Donalds, $35,480, mobile home 16x76
Aaron and Elizabeth Taylor, 705 Henrietta Ave., inground pool
Calhoun and Cathy May, 228 Dove Road, $21,200, addition, laundry, storage, closet
Charles and Suzanne Hince, 506 Nautical Way, $450,000, new construction
First Baptist Church, 722 Grace St., $65,000, new construction
Milford Pines Development, 210 Milford Pines Drive, $140,000 new construction
Daniel Gilbert, 114 Smith St. Ext., Ware Shoals, $10,250.
Jeffrey and Lynette Rush, 2822 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $8,000, reroof.
Phillip and Tracy Gonce, 419 Cambridge St., $7,000, reroof
Clementine Bryant, 342 Joe Louis Blvd., $4,000, reroof
Brian and Sarah Pinson, 508 Henrietta Ave, $2,500, replace windows and painting
Dustin Suddeth, 110 Duff St., $1,950, reroof
Sandra Hardin, 132 Polo Court, Ninety Six, $9,215, reroof
Jerry and Donna Slightler, 236 Gardenia Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Sara Jane Crawford, 225 Gracemont Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
KJP Properties LLC, 105 Panther Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof
L&J Powell Properties LLC, 25 Green Acres Drive, Ware Shoals, $2,800, reroof
Douglas Young, 109 Church Ave., $4,200, reroof
Janice Davenport, 112 Thompson Drive, $3,500, reroof
Willie Thomas Jr., 3708 McCormick Highway, $2,500, repair facia and replace door
Michael and Marcia Melton, 140 Lake Ridge Drive, Ninety Six, $5,000, gutters, replace glass door
Lynn Isenhower, 234 Brookfield Drive, $26,000, roof replacement
Tammy Adams, 103 Northhampton Court, $5,000, roofing
LIDL US Operations LLC, 425 Bypass 72 NE, $4,000.