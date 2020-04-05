Pierce Polattie, 612 Cambridge Ave., demolition of structure.
302 Plantation Drive LLC, 302 Plantation Drive, inground pool 14x28.
Holly Black, 115 Johns Creek Road, Hodges, $120,000, add bedroom, living room.
Terry Cason, 2624 Scotts Ferry Road, $12,000, storage barn.
Auburn Place LLC, 518 Pascal Drive, $190,000, new construction.
Rental 5 LLC, 605 Dallas Court, $1,500, replace joists, install piers.
BLT Properties LLC, 117 Watson St., $300, cut out and replace bath subfloor.
Marvin Taylor Estate, 237 Phillips Circle, $30,000, roof, walls, electric repair.
Pucketts Ferry Homeowners, 345 Pucketts Pointe Road, $7,512, replace windows.
Joseph and Lora Dean, 110 Kings Grant Lane, $6,025, replace windows.
Christine Jayne, 122 Pucketts Cove Road, $4,301, replace windows.
Timothy and Renee Ott, 521 Deadfall Road, $798, replace windows.
Samuel and Caroline Saxon, 19 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Lee Moore, 20 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Franklin and Penny Cannon, 253 Main St., Ninety Six, $15,000, dismantle brick wall and re-lay.
Bradley and Katherine Lawrence, 117 Sherwood Lane, $4,750, reroof.
310 Highway 72 Bypass LLC, 310 Highway 72 Bypass, $6,575.
Greenwood County, 4703 Highway 221 S., 4,691.