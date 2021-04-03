PLH Properties LLC, 307 Cambridge Ave., $1,800, repair/replace handicap ramp.
James and Diane McAllister, 308 Lakeshore Drive, $900, outbuilding 24x32.
Raymond Giacomel, 390 Mt. Harmon Church Road, Troy, $27,000, mobile home 14x66.
Delani Franklin, 634 Cobb Road, decal only mobile home 14x66.
Anita Hostetler, 3305 Highway 25 N., Hodges, decal only 14x56.
John R. McCravy IV, 803 Johns Creek Road, $115,000, addition 40x40 garage/laundry.
Robert Calhoun, 624 Brickyard Road, Ninety Six, $20,000, building for agricultural equipment.
Thomas and Angela Johnson, 243 Headwater Drive, $380,000, new construction.
Craig and Ashley Palmer, 912 Bucklevel Road, $324,300, new construction.
Lorraine Christenson, 625 Fairway Lakes Road, $9,900, reroof.
Joyce Laughlin and Katelyn Miller, 122 Abbey Court, $1,480, reroof.
Sloan McGrier, 202 Parker Road, Hodges, $1,538, reroof.
John McElrath II, 211 N. Hill Road, $4,752, reroof.
Donna and Christopher Brown, 127 Pin Oak Drive, $3,050, reroof.
Jesse Wallace, 307 Mathews Heights Road, $4,700, reroof.
Thomas and Leslie Woodruff, 106 Stagecoach Court, Ninety Six, $5,761, enclose screen porch into sunroom.
Michael and Kimberly Hannah, 201 St. Augustine Drive, $7,922, reroof.
Mary Munns, 207 Chatham Drive, $7,500, replace floor joists and subfloor.
Tony Langley Jr., 634 Cobb Road, $2,500, repair, floor, windows, 2 porches.
Michelle Hughes, 907 Brown Town Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Tracy Williams, 402 Windmill Circle, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Jerry and Janell Seabolt, 115 Pope St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Gerald Witt, 717 Taggart Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Leshown and Janice Goodwin, 707 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Susan Madden, 420 Stevens Ave., $2,800, reroof.
Billy and Tammy Minor, 312 Jennings Ave., $8,000, tear off/reroof.
Justin and Amanda Burger, 406 Gatewood Drive, $1,200, tear off roof.
Ruth Martin, 106 Sheffield Road, $7,800, reroof.