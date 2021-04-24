Sabrina Miller and Justin Lee, 126 Pinehaven Drive, $4,800, beauty salon.
David Gaskin, 301 Cannon Road, demolition of single-family residence.
Lander University, 204 Henrietta Ave., demolition of structure.
James and Pamela Musco, 155 Polo Court, Ninety Six, $525,500, new construction.
Retreat Real Estate Group LLC, 308 Abercrombie Point, $375,000, new construction.
Reatreat Real Estate Group LLC, 105 Retreat Court, $300,000, new construction.
Charles Howell, 223 Nautical Way, $235,000, new construction.
Cyril and Katherine Burke, 110 Sheffield Road, $38,495, inground pool 16x32.
Marifer Torres, 204 Siloam Acres Drive, $2,000, enclose roofed patio into sunroom.
Stephen and Lisa Waits, 2514 Ridge Road, $3,500, utility building 12x36.
Capgroup Inc., 101 Kelli Drive, $80,000 new construction.
Capgroup Inc., 103 Kelli Drive, $80,000 new construction.
Capgroup Inc., 105 Kelli Drive, $80,000 new construction.
Joshua and Meredith Sims, 151 Amherst Drive, $12,993, window replacement.
John and Pamela Thompson, 101 Rutledge Road, $9,050, reroof.
Theola Robinson, 232 McKellar Drive, $6,840, tear-off and reroof.
Troy and Abigail Drinkard, 108 Porter Court, Hodges, $2,100, replace floor joist and subfloor.
Thomas Smith, 130 Mitchum Drive, Ninety Six, $25,000, interior remodeling.
Karl and Mary Miller, 105 Gardenia Drive, Ninety Six, $3,500, repair screen porch.
Barbara Yelton, 212 Pine Drive, $5,325, replace windows.
Carolyn Love, 111 Yorke Drive, $7,000, replace windows.
Patricia Rice, 308 Alabama Ave., $881, replace windows.
Rodney and Colby Stone, 410 Durst Ave., $12,000, remodel kitchen and bath.
Tina Tolson, 220 Laurel Ave., $1,500, reroof.
Diane Lenning, 405 Orchard Drive, $2,800, reroof.
Wesley and Lori Harvell, 116 Mayapple Lane, $2,575, replace windows.
Global Housing Investment Trust, 622 Pelzer St., $3,850, repair boards on wall and roof.
Evelyn Lineberger Life Estate, 408 Cambridge St., Ninety Six, $1,800, repair rubber on flat roof.
Insource Real Estate Inc., 211 Lanham St., $4,800, roof, sheetrock, windows.
Mart Kits, 108 Alma St., $2,400, reroof.
Christopher Jones, 607 Henrietta Ave., $5,000, replace rotten wood.
James and Catherine Deist, 114 Kensington Drive, $3,800, reroof.
Donald and Barbara Olson, 107 Luton Place, $65,000, interior upgrades.
Zacarias Polanco, 120 Tally Ho, $10,000, reroof.
Jean Tommie, 105 Sample Road, $1,650, reroof.
Michael Peduzzi, 428 Grove St., $4,887, fix and repair shingles.
Gary and Kathryn Goforth, 597 New Market St., $6,900, reroof.
Kenneth and Dania Walden, 111 Pelzer St., $3,800, reroof.
Brenda Hill and Denora Young, 911 Taggart Ave., $550, replace facia boards.
Rosalva Cruz, 530 Cambridge Ave., $850, reroof.
Donald Anthony Pearson, 401 Walnut St., $300, vinyl siding replacement.
TNT Investments LLC, 1724 Montague Ave. Extension, $56,000, sign.
Iglesia Christiana Misionera, 611 Calhoun Ave., $1,150, sign.