Ernest Young Jr., 355 Cambridge Ave., $27,160, reroofing.
Carolyn Moss, 913 Mount Vernon Road, Troy, demolition of mobile home.
David and Jenna Pitts, 1122 Old Shoals Junction Road, Donalds, $39,050, inground pool 17x33.
Richard Scruggs, 104 Oxford Road, $25,000, 12x32 screen porch.
Jacqueline Hentz, 815 Spring St., $500, porch 8x17.
VSLM Enterprises of Greenwood, 60 Second St., $1,000, repair kitchen and subfloor and windows.
Brian and Erin Whitaker, 1065 Frazier Road, $40,960, ground mount solar panels.
James Fazio III, 303 Haltiwanger Road, $4,500, siding and windows.
Wisewood Harmony Housing LLC, 235 Florida Ave., $6,000, repair damaged wall.
Samuel McDowell, 122 Sherard Ave., $4,500, new windows.
Cozetta and Annette Williams, 901 Cambridge Ave., $7,000, reroof.
Tycam Properties LLC, 124 Leonard St., $4,000, reroof.
David Sexton, 205 Bermuda Drive, $9,000, reroof.
Thomas Kinard, 4 Royal Oak Drive, $2,400, roof replacement on garage.
Cheryl and Darrell Adams, 102 Phoenix Road, $3,800, roofing.
Ody and Jennifer Sholar, 147 Valley Road, $2,800, reroof.
Stacy and Carroll Dotson, 110 Runnymeade Court, $5,000, reroof.
Vera Bagwell, 425 Beechwood Circle, $5,000 reroof.
Russell Fleming, 125 Bryant Drive, $2,415, replace windows.
Tony Langley, 115 Eagle Trace, $2,617, replace entry door.
Kendria Chamberlain, 124 Kathwood Drive, $11,000, replace windows, doors.
Steven Humphreys, 706 Highland Park Drive, $3,750, reroof.
Marc and Alicia Rudolph, 525 Pascal Drive, $5,000, tear off and reroof.