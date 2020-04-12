William and Lisa Powell, 102 Isabella Court, demolition of structure.
Hodges Presbyterian Church, 4413 Main St., Hodges, demolish sanctuary and bell tower.
Leroy and Patricia Powell, 876 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $700,000, new construction.
Joshua Holley, 120 Oxford Road, $1,500, repair sill/chimney/subfloor.
Travis Chrisley, 209 Kentucky Ave., $2,088, reroof.
Benjamin and Doris Johnson, 112 Locksley Drive, $1,925, 12x12 landing and 16' wheelchair ramp.
Toby and Caroline Chappell, 120 Starboard Tack, $10,000, reroof.
Susie Nicholson, 343 Cambridge Ave., $10,940, reroof.
Brandon and Raquel Lewis, 604 Dixie Drive, $2,200, reroof.
Pierce Polattie, 612 Cambridge Ave., $1,200, remodel bathroom.
Jessica Falls, 215 Cambridge Ave., $500, replace soffit and facia.
Stanley Stockman, 3408 Highway 25 S., $5,000, tear off-reroof.
Rhonda Powell, 305 Starboard Tack, $5,000, tear off-reroof.
Beverly McAllister, 23 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Hanna Smith, 118 Lowell St., $3,422, replace windows.
Mildred Thomas, 139 Avondale Road, $4,620, window replacement.
Larry Morton, 421 Calhoun Ave., $1,200.
Ernest Gillian, 201 Hampton Ave., $3,200.