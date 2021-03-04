The late 1990s in the town of Greenwood, South Carolina, is an era I won’t soon forget. I didn’t really know the term “cellphone” back then, and I had no idea at the time just how glorious was the simplicity of those less distracted days I call my childhood.
Tiny creeks, broken tile porches and magnolia trees in our neighborhood served as our maps, landmarks and boundary lines as children; the neighboring church’s bells rang out when it was time to return home before dark. On our bicycles in summertime, we watched the skies closely for signs of storms, with shortcut routes to home through our neighbors’ backyards already planned for those inevitable pop-up thunderstorms in July.
Do children today get to wander and wonder as much as I did as a child? I hope they do. Most of what I really know about in life, I think I learned just by letting my mind wander long enough as a child to wonder about it. If you wonder about a thing long enough, I think maybe you start to find the truth about who made the stars, and who makes the sun rise and who hung the moon.
I wouldn’t trade anybody on earth for the weekends I had as a child. On Saturdays in the ‘90s, I used to wake up early in the mornings to follow my dad around in the yard and in our neighborhood. It was the one day out of the week when Dad wasn’t due somewhere — work or church — and I always made the most of it. My little sister was yet unborn and my mom and brother had a penchant for sleeping in on the weekends, so that meant on Saturday mornings I had Dad all to myself. I’d spring out of bed, throw on my old “tenny shoes” as my mom called them, and head outside where adventure — and Dad — always awaited me. Saturday morning cartoons had nothing on him.
What did we do together? Sometimes Dad would pull weeds and pay me a dollar to fill up my little red wagon with yard debris. He’d go for a run and let me ride my bike alongside him. We’d cut the grass together — that is, he would cut the grass and pull me around in a small trailer behind him. Man, we had a good time.
I remember one weekend near Easter when Dad taught me how to use a manual push mower. He let me cut a little plot of grass right in front of the house, where a dogwood tree was blossoming outside my bedroom window. Dad told me a legend about the dogwood tree, a story he only told me once but which I’ve never forgotten.
One Saturday later in the summer of that same year, I remember my dad telling me about the short time he played on the football team before he had to go to work every afternoon in high school instead. On some other Saturday, he told me about a bus ride home during college for his grandmother’s funeral. Over time, I figured that I could wonder just about anything and, if I just asked him, Dad would have a story or he would at least tell me whatever he knew about it — ranging all the way from how dogs sense fear, to how to run faster, to what happens to us after we die.
I wondered about a lot of things as a child, but I learned early on who hung the moon in the sky. That would be Dad. On Saturdays in Greenwood so long ago, he showed me how to live and who to be, and he taught me to always, always keep wondering.
Maybe this Saturday morning I’ll put on my “tenny shoes” and drive over to see that living legend I call Dad. He’s just down the road in Greenwood and, just as if it were 1998, he’s probably waiting for me to wonder something new aloud. I can’t imagine a better day.