February, to me, is Van Morrison season. February’s when I usually begin to daydream about summertime again. With spring nearly at our fingertips and a few shrubs and trees around town beginning to show their tiniest buds, I can just sense that sunnier, warmer, longer days are ahead. And warm, sunnier days in South Carolina sing a song to me that sounds a lot like Van Morrison.
I first discovered ol’ Van as a child, sitting in our family’s Chevrolet Blazer and listening to his hit, “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” with Dad, who would always explain to me why Van’s version was better than Rod Stewart’s take. In middle school, I put two and two together and realized Van Morrison was the artist who sang “Brown Eyed Girl,” and I started to earn a real appreciation for the guy.
It was in the quieter winter months of my high school days that I learned that Van was originally the lead singer of a band from Belfast, Ireland named “Them,” who had a great hit called “Baby Please Don’t Go,” which made it onto the soundtrack of one of my favorite movies, “Good Morning, Vietnam” starring the late Robin Williams.
By February of my freshman year of college, I became a committed Van fan. I finally shelled out a few dollars for a couple of Van’s albums, which I must have listened to hundreds of times. There was “Moondance,” “And It Stoned Me” and “Brand New Day” on one of the albums — still songs that take me back to feeling about 18 years old at an oyster roast in Charleston’s mild February weather. On other albums I found “Wild Night” and “Into the Mystic,” two songs that will always remind me of shag-dancing parties at Folly Pier, the smell of nighttime sea air and the great feeling of that first sip of an ice cold beer.
After I finished school and the “real world” came knocking at my door, Van was still the soundtrack of my days, now spent painting rooms in a new-to-me old house, finding my footing in my career, burning new recipes in the kitchen and feeling that gentle, steady rhythm of getting to know myself and finding a strange appreciation for the ordinary days God gave to us. There was Van’s tune “Days Like This” for those days when I had barely two dimes to rub together, and “High Summer” for when I was feeling lonesome and “Reminds Me of You” for when I lost my friend Charlie to cancer.
And until my last day, I believe this quiet lull in winter we call February — before the real start of spring and far after the hype of the holidays — will always feel like the inside of a Van Morrison song. And if all these years and all of those albums have taught me anything, it’s that the inside of a Van Morrison song isn’t at all a bad place to be.
Maybe you’re not as keen on the Belfast Cowboy as I am, and that’s OK. But I’ll bet you’ve got an album in the back of your closet or the bottom of your iTunes library that makes you remember what it feels like to come alive again every year, what it feels like to know spring is coming and that the whole earth will stand at attention with you to find something new and brilliant again about the world.
Do yourself a favor: find that album, play it one more time today and as Van has always said, “let your soul and spirit fly, into the mystic.”