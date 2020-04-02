What a strange time in which we find ourselves living. I hardly have to tell you about it, because you, too, know it well: a mysterious virus, social distancing, lost jobs, and more change each and every day. Wasn’t it just yesterday we were stringing up Christmas lights, meeting a friend for a beer after work, and throwing our arms around one another? So much has changed in such a small amount of time. There has been so much uncertainty and dread for so many people in the last few weeks.
And yet all around us, bright signs of life emerge from the ground, and the yellow dust of pollen coats our sidewalks and porches like so much powdered sugar on a lemon square. The earth is soldiering on, and beautifully so.
This time of year always reminds me of my childhood, those long hours in the unmanicured lawns of my grandparents, who grew azaleas and wisteria and jasmine — even magnolia trees for climbing.
There were no landscaping crews to blitz the yard to perfection, but there was a methodically planned garden; tomatoes and peaches would appear within a few months with the right tending. Flowering shrubs and trees often grew into one another, and I was given every reason to believe that was their most beautiful existence — to be nestled alongside one another.
Spring and summer is when life always came alive for me in those yards where both of my grandfathers taught me the names of birds and trees and how to follow a creek, or even the best time of day to see the lake water as smooth as glass. And these yards are where both of my grandmothers would produce a jar for collecting a lightning bug, or watch from the porch as we searched for Easter eggs.
The last few weeks have seemed long and a little weary but they’ve also asked me to slow the pace of my life, to take a stroll by the azaleas and tell someone the name of a bird rather than to go about trying to blitz my life into some type of landscaped perfection. I feel my grandparents walking with me in this, knowing saints are not separated by death or time or place.
Those grandparents of mine survived a Great Depression, Iwo Jima, a near-drowning at Folly Beach, tornados, miscarriages, fevers, flu, and countless trials and tribulations that followed them over the years of their lives. And they didn’t come out unscathed or miraculously untouched; instead, they were shaped and molded by these tragedies and hardships, into the grandparents I knew and admired.
Those saints I call my grandparents also saw the years of their lives that held grandchildren spending the night, ample time for a game of golf, and slow mornings ripe for bacon in a frying pan and household projects to tend. They knew years that held prosperity and togetherness, big Sunday dinners and more food on the table than anyone could eat. They knew not only deep, deep grief but also deep, deep joy.
I spent some time admiring the blooming azaleas this past weekend — many of them nestled up alongside a tree or another flowering shrub — and I remembered my grandparents and all that they taught me in those beautiful yards they tended. I realized that, like the azaleas and the trees, maybe our grief should be nestled right alongside our joys; maybe our lives on earth weren’t meant to be blitzed, landscaped perfection but rather gardens rich with deep, deep sorrows sprouting up into beautiful, wondrous joys. Maybe Granddaddy always appreciated a Saturday morning hike in the woods because he could contrast it with a day at war in the 1940s. Like jasmine crawling up an old oak tree or wisteria bending branches, maybe we know real joy when we have mourned it for a time.
If there was anything I learned from my grandparents as a child, it was that the road we travel can be long and winding, wearisome and fraught with disappointment, but never, ever — not even once — hopeless. This sorrow we know now will one day be nestled alongside great, unimaginable joys.
In “O Brother Where Art Thou,” a film adaption of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” the blind seer said it best: “I cannot tell you how long this road shall be, but fear not the obstacles in your path — for fate has vouchsafed your reward. Though the road may wind, yea, your hearts grow weary, still shall ye follow them, even unto your salvation.”
