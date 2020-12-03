When I was 7 years old, my family headed to Charleston for a few days of vacation in the middle of summertime. We all packed our suitcases, piled into the family car and traveled east on I-26 for a few days of fun in the Holy City.
I’ll always remember the afternoon we arrived at the hotel in Charleston. Dad parked the car, we all unbuckled our seat belts and stretched our legs, and Mom and Dad started to unpack the car. It took only a few minutes of unpacking for Mom and Dad to realize we were just one suitcase short. Yes, 7-year-old me had forgotten to put my suitcase in the luggage pile when Dad was packing the car, so there I was: 180 miles away from home with nothing but the clothes on my back and my favorite teddy bear in tow — and, of course, my family.
But you see, it was no problem at all — there wasn’t a worry in mind — because while a suitcase filled with my belongings was sitting somewhere in my bedroom back in Greenwood, I was surrounded by people who loved me and who would supply my every need. Dad bought me a new swimsuit in the hotel gift shop. When my feet got cold at bedtime, I borrowed my brother’s extra pair of socks. Mom let me use her hairbrush and spent money at the nearby mall on a toothbrush and a couple of changes of clothes; it was money I’m sure she would’ve enjoyed spending on a nice vacation dinner or new clothes of her own.
But they loved me, that family of mine, and I lacked for nothing.
Our needs are not always so simple, of course. I realize the tremendous blessing of how simple my needs were on that day and how blessed I was to have a family who could afford to buy me a few new outfits while we were on a vacation, of all things.
But that trip was a lesson to me as a child so many years ago; it’s a lesson I keep forgetting and remembering again with every passing year. The lesson is this: it doesn’t matter where you are, or where you’ve been, or where you’re going. It doesn’t matter what you have with you, or what you’ve left behind, or what you need for where you’re going next. All that matters is that you’re letting somebody love you and that you’re loving somebody, too. Everything else always works out, with enough love.
Just the name of the year 2020 sounded so promising, like this particular heap of 365 days would be a crystal clear, 20/20 vision for a modern era. In reality, this year has been filled with so much loss, disappointment and compromise. The year’s more somber times have been far more serious than arriving in Charleston as a child without any luggage, but they have held some of those same feelings of arriving at a destination without all of our familiar, feels-like-home belongings. There’s a little bit of a desire turn around, travel backward in time and just go home.
But if 7-year-old me could travel in time and tell you what to do, she’d probably tell you to forget about the suitcase you so carefully packed back home, and not to mind that your older brother’s socks are a little too big for your feet, and to look around at all the love just waiting to supply your every need.