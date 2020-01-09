Happy New Year, friends! How did you ring in the new year? My sister and I ushered in 2020 in the great city of Chicago, and we spent the last few days of 2019 gallivanting around an historic neighborhood of the city called “The Loop.”
You may be wondering why two South Carolinians would choose to visit the Windy City during the winter, and you probably won’t be surprised to read that Chicago in late December was cold, snowy, and, well ... windy. I caught more than one gust of cold wind in the face than I really care to admit. We traveled in search of winter cheer, though, and we found it. The city was decorated wonderfully for Christmas, from the giant tree in Millennium Park to the wreath around the neck of a lion statue at the Art Institute on Michigan Avenue. Everywhere we went, we found a little extra merriment to round out December in good spirits.
Despite a little wind, snow and ice, we did our best to absorb a lot of what the city had to offer. Growing up, I heard a lot about Chicago’s rougher parts, its crime rates and divisiveness within the city. While the Windy City wasn’t without its own dark corners, we found more light than darkness: cozy Italian restaurants, a Broadway play, deep dish pizza and museums at every turn.
On one particularly cold morning, Catherine and I speed-walked to the UPS store around the corner. It was about 22 degrees and we were decked in our winter hats, gloves and heavy coats, with a large shopping bag in tow. We escaped the cold and stepped inside the store, joining the line to the counter. I sheepishly presented to the clerk the large shopping bag I needed to mail back home; it contained an old coat I didn’t have room for on the plane ride home since I’d purchased a new, warmer coat during our trip. The mail clerk, Mike, asked for the “ship to” information, and I gave him my home address.
“Green-wood,” he said slowly, repeating my address. He looked up at me and smiled. “That sure sounds nice.” Mike went on to tell us he was headed over to Michigan to celebrate the new year with friends, but that he could use a break from the cold. We told him a little bit about the climate in Greenwood and his face seemed to light up at the thought of a little sunshine and a break from the winter winds.
We all went on our way, Mike graciously shipping my package to that green, wooded place I call home, and Catherine and I off to ring in the new year in an unfamiliar, chilly city filled with possibilities. I uttered a little prayer in my head for Mike, hoping he’d have a safe new year. And walking away, I remembered again what Mike had reminded me of but which I’ve always known: there are just as many wonderful things about this place we call home, this Greenwood, as any Chicago or New York or Boston.
What if we dared to treat this little city just as reverently, just as warmly, and with just as much hope as the millions of people who visit those larger cities year after year with dreams in their eyes? We are not without our own dark corners, and yet we are more light than darkness—of that I am sure. If Mike had been around just five more minutes, I’d have told him about Mig’s still being the place to be on a Friday night, the new brewery by The Mill House, the anti-littering efforts that found momentum in 2019, the city employees that go the extra mile to make our streets dazzle with lights during the holidays — the list goes on and on.
A package showed up on my doorstep this morning; it was addressed to me and it was mysteriously also from me, via the UPS store in Chicago. Inside it was simply an old winter coat, but within it was a magical reminder of the hope just the name “Greenwood” holds.