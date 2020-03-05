We’re just a few days into the season of Lent, and already I’ve heard a new song among the stillness and quiet.
And to be clear, I didn’t hear wisdom emerge from an empty space created by giving up chocolate or music or beer (never!). No, there have been no pious acts or sacrifices or 40-day trips to the desert.
Instead, I learned a lesson about grace — that mysterious gift of unmerited favor — from my dog.
My dog, Atticus, is everything I am not. I take calculated risks, I plan methodically for the future, I demonstrate on a daily basis my belief that good will return to me only because of the good I do; Atticus greets uncertainty with open arms, he lives in the moment, he does good for the sake of doing good.
I could stand to learn a thing or two from Atticus.
Remarking on my propensity for being a little too self-reliant, a friend in college once said these words to me: “You need to learn to accept God’s grace.” At the time, the words went into one ear and out of the other. The words sounded to me like a call to salvation, something I knew I’d already found.
“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” I thought to myself. “I get it.”
But I didn’t get it. Deep down, I’ve always believed that God’s goodness toward me is in direct proportion to the amount of good I do. If I do my part, He does His part. Right?
And so, somewhere along the way, God determined that He should not appear to me in a burning bush or atop a mountain or beside a river, but indeed in the form of a small, scrappy dog. This dog has not uttered a single word to me about what grace is or how badly I need to accept it. Instead he has shown it to me, a thousand times, every day since I’ve known him.
On any given day, Atticus runs into my arms despite my sour mood earlier in the day. He nudges my elbow with his nose, asking me to play, despite my previously ignoring him in favor of another email or text message or voicemail. He does not seem pleased but rather he seems thrilled when I awake each morning. Even when I give nothing, he gives everything.
Atticus doesn’t tolerate me stoically in spite of my shortcomings; he without reservation showers me with affection. He doesn’t go about loving me with the great patience of someone who has forgiven me or given me a second chance; he treats me as though I have never done any wrong. He trusts me as though I have always been trustworthy. He gives goodness to me as though I deserve it most of all.
Isn’t that God? Isn’t that grace? I’m beginning to recognize all of those little happy accidents in the course of a day as so much more than a reward for hard work. They are a thousand moments throughout the day — ten thousand, even — when God extends grace to me with open arms, with overwhelming affection, with outstretched arms for those times when I am too lazy to even reach up to receive it.
I’ve heard a new song in this season of Lent: It was never about what I could do or how faithfully I could do it. It was always about what He has already done and how faithfully He always will.
May you, too, know this week the unmerited favor that is God’s grace.