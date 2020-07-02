A few years ago, I found myself drinking a beer on a Friday night at Howard’s on Main, standing in the backroom bar and taking in every second of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song played by the band onstage.
To tell the truth, I’ve found myself doing that on more than one occasion over the last several years. A good CCR song and a cold beer in your favorite bar is, to me, one of the best things about being an American. But this particular night stands out in my memory because that was the night I met a man named Joe Dan, who told me as the CCR song ended that he’d known my granddaddy. As it turns out, Granddaddy had served with Joe Dan’s father and another gentleman from Greenwood in World War II, a war so great and so etched into history that every time something bad happens in the world these days, we ponder aloud whether or not World War III may have started.
Joe Dan and I fell into easy conversation that night at Howard’s. We shared some laughs, talked about the great music by the band, and swapped stories about the saints who had gone before us. A generation apart, we didn’t share a romantic moment but rather the sure striking of mutual respect and a shared admiration for good, hardworking people and a great Friday night. Joe Dan and I perhaps found commonality in that we came from the same soil — this green, wooded land — and we were shaped by the same guiding values that made us proud to be free, happy, grateful Americans.
The memory of that Friday night has remained with me over the last few years. I think of it often. I honestly don’t know much about Joe Dan; I know a little bit of his father’s story and I know he goes to Howard’s about as often as I do to catch a good band and drink a cold beer. What I don’t know is how he’s voting in November, where he’ll worship on Sunday, nor anything about his life’s work. And I won’t say that those things don’t matter, because to me they actually do. But I will tell you this: those important decisions are not how I came to know and talk with and appreciate Joe Dan. Those decisions aren’t how I came to hear his point of view nor are they the reasons I’m glad when I see him out these days at Howard’s.
Earlier this week, I pressed that magical button on the side of my iPhone which turns off its screen. I’d been scrolling through Facebook, where arguments are as abundant as dandelions, where debates are held by individuals sharing links to articles they haven’t read and where judge and jury seemingly have been replaced by the comments section. Admittedly, I was weary of the social media chaos and I was glad to see my screen go dark. I was ready to look away from it.
I am, of course, not immune to holding my own political views and desiring to vigorously defend them. But I turned off my phone screen and instantly thought back to a particular time when I learned a lesson — one I try to hold close to me — at a bar called Howard’s on Main on a Friday night a few years back.
I remembered meeting Joe Dan and all that we found we had in common, the most meaningful of which was the love that we had: his love for his daddy and my love for my granddaddy. And I remembered driving home that night with the windows down in my old, worn out Ford Explorer and realizing that, despite all I didn’t know about him, I knew enough after talking with Joe Dan to understand him a little bit and to get a sense for what it was like to walk around in his shoes.
That night at Howard’s I learned many things I’ve never learned on Facebook: I learned that we’ll never accomplish good without really getting to know one another. I learned that we’ll never effect change without finding some common ground. I learned that we’ll never hear one another if we don’t stop speaking for a little while and listen. Yes, on a Friday night at Howard’s with a Michelob Ultra in my hand I learned that nothing can replace good, old-fashioned conversation with another person.
As we approach this Independence Day weekend, it occurs to me that our founding fathers could not in the 1700s retweet one another’s posts to further their causes, and they couldn’t amass “followers” by being the loudest guys on the internet. They had to digest long, complex letters written to one another, spend time in one another’s homes, and carefully debate points of logic, reason, and religion before together they were ready to sign their names to a declaration of independence from tyranny. Heck, maybe a few of them even shared a beer in a tavern — before the blessing of Creedence Clearwater Revival ever came to be — and maybe that’s where some of their finest conversations ever occurred.