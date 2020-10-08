I awoke this morning to a curly, fluffy tuft of hair in my face. The tuft belonged to none other than my scrappy, happy, loving little dog named Atticus. Sometime during the night, he’d made his way onto my bed and found his place beside me, resting his small, fluffy head on the pillow that surely belongs to him now.
For a moment this morning — before our walk or coffee or ready-for-work routine — I lay still in my bed next to my sleeping pup and I remembered our first days together several years ago.
Atticus was a rambunctious new puppy, to say the least. He pulled all the usual tricks: stealing socks, chewing table legs, pulling on the leash, emptying his water bowl onto the floor. When Atticus and I first met, I was orderly, cautious and careful; he was wild, uninhibited and carefree. He turned my perfectly planned schedule and my perfectly arranged life on its head.
Did you ever watch that 1970s television program “The Odd Couple”? If so, you’ll know what I mean when I say Atticus and I living together is truly akin to the story of Oscar and Felix. Over the years, I’ve lost good sweaters, nights of sleep and hard-earned money to this dog. If he could talk, I’m sure he’d tell you how annoying my routine is, or how I should stop wearing that same sweatshirt over and over, or that I should take a risk every now and then.
As I lay there this morning next to my sleeping dog, I thought back to the first time he made his way up to my bed and officially invaded my space. It was almost as if he had decided that, doggone it, I was going to let him all the way in to my life whether I liked it or not. Of course, you know how the story ends. The pillow belongs to him now.
Atticus awoke about a minute after I did today. His sweet brown eyes gazed at me softly before looking toward the window to gauge how much time might pass before the alarm clock would begin ringing and set our routine into motion. I put my arm around him and there we lay, an odd couple indeed: fearless dog and his beloved human, who is still learning.
Dogs, I believe, are teachers. They show us bits of ourselves we often fail to recognize, teach us forgiveness and humility, and demonstrate a loyalty so fierce and unrelenting that we cannot help but become better people under their watch. Atticus has been teaching me for several years now, and I’m still trying to learn.
This morning beside him, before the alarm clock rang, I remembered one of the greatest lessons my dog ever taught me: that the love between us is so much more vast than the sea of our differences. Resting in that little bit of dog-learned truth, I feel a little better about the future of our world — elections and viruses and economies included — and I hope you will, too.