I don’t enjoy having my blood drawn. Actually, that’s putting it mildly. Merely thinking about it makes me feel woozy.
I’ve nearly fainted from finger pricks at the doctor’s office. I’ve found myself sliding off an examination table and onto the floor following a simple flu shot. I’ve excused myself from the room at the sight of a nose bleed.
As you can imagine, there’s nothing about the experience of a medical appointment that I enjoy. I detest the sterile smell when I walk in the room — it already smells like a place where blood is drawn! — and I detest the little pen on the chain where I’m asked to sign in for my appointment. I detest the vinyl-covered chairs in the waiting room, and as I sit there waiting for the nurse to call me back into an exam room, I usually imagine what horrors may recently have been cleaned from those chairs in the last 72 hours.
I detest being weighed in my shoes (why did I wear those 5-pound boots today?), I detest the tissue paper covering the examination table, I detest the outdated magazines on display and I detest the skeletal models the docs seem to keep handy at their workstations. Yes, I hate it all.
My experiences, of course, are not the fault of the doctors, or the nurses, or the patient care technicians. I’m convinced they’re all doing their best to help other people be well. It’s just me; it’s blood-hating, needle-fearing, anxiety-possessing me.
Even though I hate them, I begrudgingly attend my medical appointments faithfully and so I’m very familiar with the sequence of events, from the moment I walk in the door to the moment I’m handed an appointment card on my way out. Smack dab in the middle of that sequence of events is the sound of Velcro being pulled apart on a blood pressure cuff as the nurse prepares to take my vital signs. It’s usually in that Velcro-ripping, anxiety-ridden moment that it occurs to me that the nurse is about to take a reading of sky-high blood pressure if I don’t tame my heightened sense of impending doom.
In that moment, I usually take a deep breath and find stillness in remembering that, thus far, I’ve survived all of my previous medical appointments.
This year hasn’t been an easy one for many of us. Our collective blood pressure is up. Our spirits are down. We’re concerned about what might happen next. Some of us feel a sense of impending doom, whether real or simply driven by anxiety.
When I look around, it seems like nobody fully agrees with anybody about anything — masks, vaccines, traveling, going out, staying in, voting, schooling, or handshaking, just to name a few. Earth sure feels like a gloomy place to live when we can’t see eye to eye on anything.
But I’m reminded of words I once read, chiseled into the wall of an old church I found in the snow in Boston one December: “Qui Transtulit Sustinet,” a Latin phrase that means, “The God who has brought us thus far will continue to sustain us.”
Did we forget the “many dangers, toils and snares” through which we’ve already come? Did we forget all that we agree on? I think most of us want our loved ones to be well and healthy. I think most of us want all children everywhere to be safe, loved, fed, and nurtured. I think most of us want the world to know peace. I think most of us want good for one another.
In the massive sea of decision-making and information-sharing this year, have we forgotten how alike we are and how far we’ve come together?
A few days ago, I had to do that thing I hate doing and go to the doctor’s office. When that Velcro-ripping moment came at the start of my medical exam, it occurred to me that this moment in human history is not unlike all of those moments of fear and dread I’ve felt so many times before. It calls for us to take a deep breath and deliberately remember God’s faithfulness extends far beyond our brightest days and into the depths of our deepest anxieties. It beckons me to remember that it was at the height of despair in the exodus of the Israelites that Moses said, “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”