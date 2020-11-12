When I was a little girl, I found my Granddaddy Brooks to be an interesting, curious man. By the time I was about 8 years old, Granddaddy was about 70.
On the surface, we didn’t have too much in common. At the age of 8, I spent most of my time thinking about my gymnastics class, making friendship bracelets and planning excursions with my brother on our bicycles. Granddaddy was the retired, former owner of a local service station on Main Street in Greenwood and he was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. When I knew him best, he spent most of his time golfing, volunteering, visiting the American Legion, and working on projects around the house.
Despite our differences, I was endlessly curious about Granddaddy and I remember paying close attention to the many things he did that baffled me. After Sunday dinner, he’d often lie down for a nap with one hand outstretched and holding a set of keys.
His theory was that once he fell asleep he would drop the keys before falling into too deep a slumber, thereby waking himself up with the noise of the keys hitting the floor, and preventing himself from ruining a good night’s sleep later in the day. It was a little strange, but that was Granddaddy; he had reasons for every single thing he did.
Granddaddy used to take his grandchildren on hikes near my grandparents’ neighborhood, and those hikes weren’t always walks in the park. Sometimes he’d ask us to bravely cross over creeks, or cut our way through a little brush in the way of our path, or even walk a good bit further than we’d planned to walk that day. We were just children on those hikes where tall, Carolina pines surrounded us as Granddaddy reminded us of our ancestors who had walked the same earth beneath our feet. We were just children, but that didn’t stop Granddaddy from trying to teach us everything he knew.
His ways were a little odd, of course, but in retrospect so many years later, I can see Granddaddy was trying to teach us; he was trying to make us better, more resilient, stronger people. It didn’t matter to him that we were “just kids.” To Granddaddy, we would soon be entering the tough, trying world he had encountered, and he wanted us to be ready.
When I was a teenager, Granddaddy’s son — my very own dad — shared with me the story of Charlie Plumb, a U.S. Navy pilot who spent six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. I’ll let you search the internet yourself for Plumb’s incredible story of survival, but to summarize, Plumb credited his survival in large part to the man who packed the parachute that he deployed when his plane was shot down over enemy territory. Much later in life, Plumb had an opportunity to meet that man and to thank him for the small but careful task that he had performed in packing his parachute and consequently saving his life. Plumb fully grasped that a parachute packed carelessly could be the difference between life and death.
The concept of parachute-packing comes to a bit of a full-circle moment for me this year as we approach Thanksgiving in the trying year of 2020. As I draw to mind my blessings, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude as I remember the people who have proverbially “packed my parachute” over the years. I haven’t had to jump out of a plane over enemy territory, but over the years I’ve had moments like everyone else that called for extra strength, patience, or compassion. And I know that I’ve deployed the parachute that many, many people have carefully packed for me to survive those times.
Who has packed your parachute? I hope a few people immediately come to mind for you and you think about them with extra gratitude this month. I know Granddaddy Brooks carefully packed resilience and perseverance into my parachute many, many years ago and in his own unique ways. I deploy that parachute time and time again, and, every time I do, I remember with gratitude the lessons in the woods behind his house which will forever echo his memory.