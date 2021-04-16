Zion Tabernacle of Faith Church, 329 Jordan St., will have a yard sale Saturday, rain or shine at 8 a.m. There will be clothes, adult and children, shoes and a variety of items to help with the scholarship fund of Tabernacle of Faith Inc. Hot dogs and sodas will be available. For information, call 864-227-6138.
