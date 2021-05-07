Zion Tabernacle of Faith Church, 329 Jordan St., will host the annual Tabernacle of Faith of Anderson Inc. conference at 10 a.m. May 15, with Apostle Alan Koerber of Anderson and the Rev. Deborah Childs of Greenwood as guest speakers.
The conference will continue at 9 a.m. May 16 at Gospel Tabernacle of Faith Church, 1613 S. Main St., Anderson, with Minister William Williford of Summerville giving his trial sermon and the Rev. Brenda Parks of Belton as guest speakers. Apostle Velma Williford is the host pastor of the conference.