Westminster Presbyterian Church, in partnership with Camp Fellowship, will host 10 Sundays of Worship On the Water, from Sunday through Aug. 1 under the pavilion at Camp Fellowship.
Join in for preaching, prayer and praise in an uplifting lakeside setting. Each week features different pastors and musicians from throughout the region. Camp Fellowship staff will keep younger children engaged in fun activities. Worship On the Water dates are Sunday, June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 4, 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
For information, contact Westminster Presbyterian Church at wpcgwd1@gmail.com.