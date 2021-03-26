Abbeville’s Trinity Episcopal Church will conduct Holy Week services Sunday to April 3, preceding the Easter Sunday celebration in the historic church April 4. The schedule of services will include:
Sunday at 11 a.m., Palm Sunday in the church.
Wednesday at 6 p.m., Tenebrae in the church.
Thursday at 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday in the church.
April 2 at noon, Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m., Good Friday service, both in the church.
April 3 at 11 a.m., service in the Prayer Labyrinth; 7 p.m., Easter Vigil service, beginning outdoors.
April 4 at 11 a.m., Easter Celebration in the church.
The Rev. Alice Haynes, the Rev. Ken Tucker and Trinity member Robert Elsner, a candidate for Holy Orders, will lead the services that will lead the congregation from Creation through Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem to His institution of the Last Supper and His Trial, Crucifixion and Resurrection.
The community is invited a year after the pandemic forced the services’ cancellation in 2020.
During the past year, the congregation has constructed the Prayer Labyrinth and moved services back into the historic church building, now undergoing restoration.
Because the Trinity building seats 300, a large congregation is able safely to worship there while observing masking, distancing and other pandemic safety precautions.