Casey Eichhorn is the new bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Greenwood Ward, a congregation with nearly 600 members.
Eichhorn, who owns a home inspection business, serves as a volunteer coach for the New Era Hurricanes, an inner-city football team in Greenwood. He also sits on the Greenwood-Abbeville Little League Board.
Eichhorn and his wife, Christina, have been married for 17 years and have six children: Stella, 11; Grady, 8; Joey, 6; Poppy, 5; Emmeline, 3; and Harley, 7 months. They moved to South Carolina from Ashland, Ohio, 15 years ago to fulfill a lifelong dream of purchasing land and creating a homestead. He and his family keep two beehives and are all involved in 4H.
“We knew when we moved here that the church would be in Greenwood and we would have an instant family,” Eichhorn said. Nearly all of their extended family still lives in Ohio.
While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pivotal to Eichhorn’s life now, that was not the case in his early life. He was raised in the Brethren Church and was introduced to the Church by a pass-along card, a missionary tool used to invite people to receive a free copy of the Book of Mormon. He joined the Church three weeks after finding it.
Since his baptism into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eichhorn has served as a bishop twice. He had the same position in Spartanburg.
“I had a five-year break and Heavenly Father knew I still had a lot to learn. I am grateful for any opportunity to serve in the Church,” Eichhorn said.
He hopes to continue that legacy of service as bishop in Greenwood.
In addition to serving in the church, bishops have their own careers and families to look after. While there is no stipulated period of service, it is common for a bishop to serve his congregation for about five years, at which time he returns to the body of the congregation or is assigned another responsibility elsewhere, such as teaching a youth class, helping others find employment or even directing a choir.