Stephen Johnson has been named senior pastor of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church.
Johnson will serve on the executive team at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and play a role in leading future spiritual initiatives as senior pastor.
While he officially joined the Connie Maxwell family in April 2020, he has had a relationship with the ministry since the early 2000s. Johnson’s wife, Kassi, volunteered at the children’s home in 2004 as a summer missionary.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communication with a minor in psychology from Jacksonville State University, Alabama. His ministry experience includes:
Senior pastor, Ehrhardt Baptist Church, Ehrhardt.
Student pastor, Eden Westside Baptist Church, Pell City, Alabama.
Associate pastor of students, Church at Chelsea Westover, Westover, Alabama.
Minister to students, First Baptist Church, Claxton, Georgia.
MFuge youth counselor
The Johnsons have three sons and a newborn daughter.