Because of the hospitality of Abbeville’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville will be able to renew its traditional Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper after a two-year lapse. The supper will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Sacred Heart parish hall.
The supper will be free, but a basket will be available for those wishing to make contributions. Suppers will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, fruit, sausages, and choice of beverage.
Shrove Tuesday — sometimes referred to as “Fat Tuesday” — is the final day of the Epiphany season prior to the beginning of the penitential season of Lent. The Anglican tradition provides for a hearty meal of pancakes prior to a season of fasting and denial in preparation for Easter, which this year will be April 12. The Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper has been a tradition at Trinity since the 1960s.
Lent will begin Feb. 26, with Ash Wednesday services. These will be at 6 p.m. in Trinity’s own parish house. The Trinity congregation is having services in the parish house while restoration of its historic building is underway. Use of the building as a chapel has caused the cancellation of the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper the past two years.
“We are deeply indebted to Sacred Heart for the use of their wonderful facility for our pancake supper,” Trinity Senior Warden Ashley said. “We hope that the increased room there will enable even more people to participate in this event than have in the past. We particularly thank Sacred Heart parishioners for making the facility available before it will be used for their fish suppers during Lent.”
Trinity Episcopal Church, established in 1842, serves Abbeville, McCormick, and southern Anderson counties. Its current historic building opened in 1860 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Restoration of the building began this year through partnership with Preservation South Carolina and worship services and special programs in the building should resume during the year.