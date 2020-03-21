Old Mount Zion Baptist Church (Epworth) will host Region Three of the South Carolina E&M Convention leadership workshop at 9 a.m. today. Workshop is open to all leaders of the church. Theme: Equipping the Church through Effective Leadership”.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Cross Hill, will have a Joy Night Service at 5 p.m. today. For information, contact Bishop Spearman or Elder Spearman.
Millway Baptist Church will have a Men’s Conference at 10 a.m. today.
Holy Redeemer will have services Sunday with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., Bible Study at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday services at 6 p.m.
A Sacred Assembly prayer gathering will form outside the Abbeville County Courthouse at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Morris Chapel Life Center, 530 Baptist Ave., will host an Ushers Ministry Dinner Sale Sunday. Menu includes turkey wings or fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collards, potato salad, cornbread, banana pudding and tea. Cost is $10 per plate and the ushers will be taking pre-orders. For orders email: moyecreations88live.com or call 864-223-3696 or stop by the church.
Milway Baptist Church will have their annual prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. March 28. Theme: Do you really know how to pray? Speaker will be Deacon Nathan McCasline.
Perfecting Baptist Church, 111 Crosscreek Connector, will have fifth Sunday Fellowship at 11 a.m. March 29, honoring musician Jarrett Wright. Dinner will be served. Annual church meeting after service.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10-day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.