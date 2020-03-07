The LRMBA Brotherhood Ministry presents “Pray for Others” the 14th Community Prayer Breakfast today at the LRMBA Complex. Speaker will be Joshua Chiles, Assistant Athletic Director/Athletic Chaplain at Erskine College. Serving lines open at 8:15 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m. For tickets, contact Chuck Graves at 864-227-8677 or George Watson 864-229-0726.
Calvary Grove Baptist Church will host a Men’s Conference at 9 a.m. today and at 10 a.m. Sunday. Theme: It’s Hunting Season (Deuteronomy 28:1-2). Guest minister Saturday will be Rev. Lonnie Jones, Milway Baptist Church, Troy, Breakfast will be served. Guest minister Sunday will be Rev. Author McMickles, Walking in Christ Ministries. All men young and old are welcome.
Harris United Methodist Church, 501 Oakwood Drive, welcomes Romana Tucker of Angels Unaware of SC at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Old Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, Newberry, will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. LaShawn Thomas (a/k/a Sista Smoke) will be guest speaker. Dinner will be served.
Pleasant Rock Missionary Baptist Church, Ninety Six, presents their Pastoral Installation Service for Reverend Michael Myers and First Lady Monica Myers at 3 p.m. Sunday. Service will be at the Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, 6818 SC-702, Ninety Six, and is hosted by Rev. Willie Cannady. The Installation Pastor will be Rev. Dr. Sam Davis.
The LRMBA Woman’s Auxiliary will have it’s Spring Planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the LRMBA Complex. All presidents or a representative are asked to be present.
LRMBA Area-Wide Revival will be 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Thursday. Revivalist for the week will be Reverend Danny Webb, pastor of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth.
Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 539 Baptist Ave., will host Community SpringFest 2020 at 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. Special guest preachers are Rev. Willie Cannady, Pastor of Pine Pleasant Baptist and Chief Apostle Sammy C. Smith, Pastor of Grace Cathedral Ministries. Dr. Derrick Scott, Presiding Elder.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will host speaker Pastor William Booker Sr. of Rocksville Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will host speaker Sr. Bishop Ethel M. Spearman of Faith Cathedral Look up and Live Ministries of Piedmont at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jacob Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Jerry and First Lady Eileen Brown’s 20th Pastoral Anniversary. The banquet will be at 3 p.m. March 14 at Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road, Hodges.
Harris United Methodist Church, 501 Oakwood Drive, will have a Hot Dog and Bake Sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14. For to-go orders, call 864-223-8234 or 864-992-0364.
Glovers A.M.E. Church, 16 Glover Church Road, Calhoun Falls, celebrates their Annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. March 15. Guest speaker will be Bishop Emmanuel Spearman, Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cross Hill.
Pine Grove A.M.E. Church will have Class Leader Day at 10:30 a.m. March 15. Dinner will be served.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Highway 178 S., will have their Men’s Ministry program March 15 during regular service beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship service will be at 11:15 a.m. Rev Joe Greene, Assoc. Min. of Mt. Pisgah is the speaker. We invite all men to come fellowship with us.
Second Damascus Baptist Church, Callison, will have their Deacons and Deaconess annual program during the 11 a.m. services March 15.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church (Epworth) will have its Trustee Ministry Program during 10:30 a.m. worship service March 15. Guest speaker is Rev. Randy Jackson, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Abbeville.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church (Epworth) will host a community forum with Sheriff Dennis Kelley of the Sheriff’s Department at 6:30 p.m. March 16. They will be answering questions and addressing community concerns. The public is invited.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10-day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.