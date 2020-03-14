Weston Chapel AME Church, 805 E. Cambridge Ave., will have its Fish Fry from 2-5 p.m. today. Fish plate-$10, fish sandwich-$8, soft drink-$1, french fries-$1.50, hot dogs-$2, chili dog-$2.50 and hot dog plates-$7. Call 864-538-0874 or 864-344-3517 for information or to place orders. Proceeds benefit church community ministries.
Jacob Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Jerry and First Lady Eileen Brown’s 20th Pastoral Anniversary. The banquet will be at 3 p.m. today at Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road, Hodges.
Glover A.M.E. Church, 16 Glover Church Road, Calhoun Falls, celebrates their Annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Bishop Emmanuel Spearman, Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cross Hill.
Pine Grove A.M.E. Church will have Class Leader Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 309 East Main Street, Ninety Six, will have their annual Sunday School Program during the 11 a.m. regular worship service Sunday. Rev. Robert Heflin Jr., pastor. Guest speaker is Minister Carlton Klugh, Cokesbury Baptist Church.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Highway 178 S., will have their Men’s Ministry program Sunday during regular service beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship service will be at 11:15 a.m. Rev Joe Greene, Assoc. Min. of Mt. Pisgah is the speaker. We invite all men to come fellowship with us.
Bailey Bethel AME Church will have their annual Family & Friends’ Day at 2 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Dr. Adrian Wideman, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saluda, will be the speaker. All churches are invited.
Second Damascus Baptist Church, Callison, will have their Deacons and Deaconess annual program during the 11 a.m. services Sunday.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church (Epworth) will have its Trustee Ministry Program during 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. Guest speaker is Rev. Randy Jackson, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Abbeville.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church (Epworth) will host a community forum with Sheriff Dennis Kelley of the Sheriff’s Department at 6:30 p.m. Monday. They will be answering questions and addressing community concerns. The public is invited.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church (Epworth) will host Region Three of the South Carolina E&M Convention leadership workshop at 9 a.m. March 21. Workshop is open to all leaders of the church. Theme: Equipping the Church through Effective Leadership”.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Cross Hill, will have a Joy Night Service at 5 p.m. March 21. For information, contact Bishop Spearman or Elder Spearman.
Millway Baptist Church will have a Men’s Conference at 10 a.m. March 21.
A Sacred Assembly prayer gathering will form outside the Abbeville County Courthouse at 3 p.m. March 22.
Abbeville Pure Holiness Church, 325 Highway 71, Abbeville, will celebrate their 37th Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. March 22. The speaker will be Elder Angie Clinkscales of High Calling Ministries.
Mt. Zion All Male Choir will celebrate their 42nd anniversary at 4 p.m. March 22. Several choirs are invited, along with Pastor Rev. Cartrell Blume Sr. and The Voices of Faith, Columbia and Adam Logan and Men of Revelation of Gaffney.
Morris Chapel Life Center, 530 Baptist Ave., will host an Ushers Ministry Dinner Sale March 22. Menu includes turkey wings or fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collards, potato salad, cornbread, banana pudding and tea. Cost is $10 per plate and the ushers will be taking pre-orders. For orders email: {span}moyecreations88live.com{/span} or call 864-223-3696 or stop by the church.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10-day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.