Moore’s Community Church, 413 Rosa Hill St., Edgefield, will sponsor a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Rev. Leonard Franklin Jr., Pastor Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield. Theme: The King in Me. For information, call 864-942-0970.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Cross Hill, will have a Pastor’s Appreciation celebration for Bishop Emanuel Spearman at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher is Pastor Anthony Wallace. For information, call 864-407-2443.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will have their Annual Deacon’s Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Robert Heflin, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will be guest speaker.
St. Luke Pentecostal Church, 204 Alexander Ave. East, will host 2020 New Year Revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday. Revivalist Evangelist Andrea Martin.
Walker Chapel Baptist Church will have Ordination Services for Sabrie Oliver and Dorenda Sprowl at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, 324 Woodlawn Road.
Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Flint Hill Church Road, Troy, will host its third annual Praise Fest at 4 p.m. Jan. 25. This program will feature its very own praise team, sanctuary choir and dance team; Marshall Chapel praise team, The AnNoited Voices, The One Voice Inspirational Singers, Mt. Zion Choir of Hodges, Southern Travelers and Mistress of Ceremony Sister Melissa Drennon. This program is free and all are welcome.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will have an Appreciation Service to honor the Minister of Music, Sister Trella Hill-Griffin at 3 p.m. Jan. 26. This service is to honor her twelve years of service.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Highway 178 S., will celebrate First Lady Laura Cunningham with a Fruit of the Spirit program at 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Various individuals to speak on each of the fruits of the spirit. Rev. Otis E. Cunningham Sr. is pastor.
Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of Pastor Christopher and first Lady Gantt at 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Special guests will be Pastor Ronnie Williams and Generostee Baptist Church.
The Abbeville-Greenwood Lay Inspirational Worship Services will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Shiloh A.M.E. Pastor Rev. Wharton.
Cokesbury Baptist Church, 116 Sandy Run Road W., Hodges, will host an appreciation service celebrating Pastor Melissa Spencer’s first Pastoral anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Jan 26. Guest speaker is Pastor Krystal Bryant.
Glovers A.M.E. Church, Calhoun Falls, will host a pre-Super Bowl party from 2-until Feb. 1 in the Activity Center. Come dressed in your favor team’s attire. There will be highlights from previous Super Bowls, games, trivia and more. Admission is free. Concessions available for purchase.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10 day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.