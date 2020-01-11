Tranquil AME Church will host Gospel Explosion, a benefit program for Robert Jennings, at 3 p.m. today. Praising God through songs will be Flying Clouds of SC, Golden Stars, Gospelaires, Gospel Eagles and more.
Weston Chapel AME Church, 805 E. Cambridge Ave., will host a Fish Fry from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. today. Fish plate (fish, fries, and coleslaw) is $10; fish sandwich $8; fish cooked as ordered; soft drinks $1; side order of fries $1.50; hot dogs wiener and bun, $2, chili dog $2.50 and plates, including two chili dogs, fries and coleslaw $7. Call 864-538-0874 or 864-344-3517 for information or to place food orders. Proceeds benefit church community ministries.
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 2102 Cambridge Ave. E., will host their fifth annual Women’s Conference from 9 a.m.-noon today. Theme is: Phenomenal Women Stand Up. All women 18 and over invited and no childcare will be available. The fee will be $5 at the door and lunch will be served. Guest speaker will be Rev. Krystal Bryant.
St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 4222 Cokesbury Road, Hodges, will host the initial sermon of Mr. Wesley Eric Pinkett at 3 p.m. Sunday. Presiding Elder, The Reverend Dr. Derrick Scott, Abbeville Greenwood District. Pastor: The Rev. Franklin Pruitt Jr.
The LRMBA Woman’s Auxiliary will have their winter planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the LRMBA Complex. All presidents or a representative of each Missionary Ministry are asked to attend.
Moore’s Community Church, 413 Rosa Hill St., Edgefield, will sponsor a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at 3 p.m. Jan 19. Speaker will be Rev. Leonard Franklin Jr., Pastor Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield. Theme: The King in Me. For information, call 864-942-0970.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Cross Hill, will have a Pastor’s Appreciation celebration for Bishop Emanuel Spearman at 3 p.m. Jan. 19. Guest preacher is Pastor Anthony Wallace. For information, call 864-407-2443.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will have their Annual Deacon’s Service at 3 p.m. Jan. 19. Rev. Robert Heflin, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will be guest speaker.
St. Luke Pentecostal Church, 204 Alexander Ave. East, will host 2020 New Year Revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Jan. 22-24. Revivalist Evangelist Andrea Martin.