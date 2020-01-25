All presidents or a representative of each local missionary are asked to meet at the LRMBA Complex from 10 a.m.-noon today to make your report.
Walker Chapel Baptist Church will have Ordination Services for Sabrie Oliver and Dorenda Sprowl at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, 324 Woodlawn Road.
Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Flint Hill Church Road, Troy, will host its third annual Praise Fest at 4 p.m. Saturday. This program will feature its very own praise team, sanctuary choir and dance team; Marshall Chapel praise team, The AnNoited Voices, The One Voice Inspirational Singers, Mt. Zion Choir of Hodges, Southern Travelers and Mistress of Ceremony Sister Melissa Drennon. This program is free and all are welcome.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will have an Appreciation Service to honor the Minister of Music, Sister Trella Hill-Griffin at 3 p.m. Sunday. This service is to honor her twelve years of service.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 528 Maxwell Ave., will host The Greenwood Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s 107th Founders Day at 4 p.m. Sunday. This invitation is extended to other Greek fraternities and sororities, who work alongside us as we address the needs of our communities. Speaker for the occasion is Tracey Richardson, President of the Anderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Highway 178 S., will celebrate First Lady Laura Cunningham with a Fruit of the Spirit program at 2 p.m. Sunday. Various individuals to speak on each of the fruits of the spirit. Rev. Otis E. Cunningham Sr. is pastor.
Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of Pastor Christopher and first Lady Gantt at 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Pastor Ronnie Williams and Generostee Baptist Church.
The Abbeville-Greenwood Lay Inspirational Worship Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Shiloh A.M.E. Pastor Rev. Wharton.
Mays UMC will have regular worship at noon Sunday. Men’s Day Celebration has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 16, with Rev. Gerald Clinckscales as guest preacher.
Morris Chapel Usher Ministry. 530 Baptist Ave., will be selling dinners beginning at 10:30 a.m. until sold out Sunday. Menu includes turkey wings or baked chicken, green beans or lima beans, macaroni and cheese, cake, water or tea. The cost is $10 per plate and pre-orders are being taken by calling 864-223-3696.
Cokesbury Baptist Church, 116 Sandy Run Road W., Hodges, will host an appreciation service celebrating Pastor Melissa Spencer’s first Pastoral anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker is Pastor Krystal Bryant.
Glovers A.M.E. Church, Calhoun Falls, will host a pre-Super Bowl party from 2-until Feb. 1 in the Activity Center. Come dressed in your favorite team’s attire. There will be highlights from previous Super Bowls, games, trivia and more. Admission is free. Concessions available for purchase.
New Life Baptist Church, Old Laurens Highway, will celebrate its 36th year Homecoming Anniversary Feb. 2. Sunday School is 10 a.m. and Morning Worship is 11 a.m. Lunch served after worship. Nursery provided. Pastor Lee Bates.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10 day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.