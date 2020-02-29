Holy Redeemer Faith Church will host the Boys 2 Men Empowerment program at the Holy Redeemer Faith Church Life Center at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will celebrate First Lady Day for Evangelist Susan Moton at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church, 11570 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals, will host the Mark Trammell Quartet at 7 p.m. Friday. No charge at the door. Love offering will be taken.
The LRMBA Brotherhood Ministry presents “Pray for Others” the 14th Community Prayer Breakfast March 7 at the LRMBA Complex. Speaker will be Joshua Chiles, Assistant Athletic Director/ Athletic Chaplain at Erskine College. Serving lines open at 8:15 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m. For tickets, contact Chuck Graves at 864-227-8677 or George Watson 864-229-0726.
Harris United Methodist Church, 501 Oakwood Drive, welcomes Romana Tucker of Angels Unaware of SC at 3 p.m. March 8.
Pleasant Rock Missionary Baptist Church, Ninety Six, presents their Pastoral Installation Service for Reverend Michael Myers and First Lady Monica Myers at 3 p.m. March 8. Service will be at the Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, 6818 SC-702, Ninety Six, and is hosted by Rev. Willie Cannady. The Installation Pastor will be Rev. Dr. Sam Davis.
Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 539 Baptist Ave., will host Community SpringFest 2020 at 7 p.m. nightly March 9-11. Special guest preachers are Rev. Willie Cannady, Pastor of Pine Pleasant Baptist and Chief Apostle Sammy C. Smith, Pastor of Grace Cathedral Ministries. Dr. Derrick Scott, Presiding Elder.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will host speaker Pastor William Booker Sr. of Rocksville Baptist Church at 7 p.m. March 12.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will host speaker Sr. Bishop Ethel M. Spearman of Faith Cathedral Look up and Live Ministries of Piedmont at 7 p.m. March 13.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10-day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.