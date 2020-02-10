Lakeview Baptist Church, 5009 Old Laurens Road, will host the 11th Hour Southern Gospel Group at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Bailey Bethel Annual Men’s Day Program will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Ronnie Williams. Pastor, Rev. Quincy Baylor.
Bailey Bethel AME Church' Gospel Chorus will have their 46th singing anniversary at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. All choirs are invited to attend.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, Epworth Community, will host its Black History Program during 10:30 worship service Feb. 23. Guest speaker will be Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commnder of South Carolina Highway Patrol. Old-fashioned dinner served after service.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10 day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.