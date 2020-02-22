Bailey Bethel AME Church’ Gospel Chorus will have their 46th singing anniversary at 6 p.m. today. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. All choirs are invited to attend.
Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, Epworth Community, will host its Black History Program during 10:30 worship service Sunday. Guest speaker will be Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of South Carolina Highway Patrol. Old-fashioned dinner will be served after service.
Mt. Sinai AME Church, Bradley, will host their Negro History Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Theme is: Bright Lights in Black History. Guest speaker will be Rev. Al Green Jr.
St. Paul AME Church, Cokesbury, will host Family and Friends Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Speaker is Cynthia Pinkett. Light refreshments will be served.
Weston Chapel AME Church, 805 East Cambridge Ave., will host its Black History program during morning worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Speaker for this event is Sen. Floyd Nicholson, member and Deacon of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The entire community is invited. For information, call Pastor Miller at 864-344-3517.
Pine Grove AME Church, Hodges, invites you to a celebration of Family and Friends Day Sunday, with Church School at 9:45 a.m., followed by Morning Worship at 11 a.m. The entire day will be punctuated by old fashioned and/or African attire. At 1 p.m. we will share a praise and worship experience with special guests Rev. Furman M. Miller, pastor of Weston Chapel AME Church, choir and family.
Young’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Black History program during regular service Sunday. Speaker will be Trustee Anthony Coates. Wear African attire if desired.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Hwy 178 S., will have a Black History program, beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m., Sunday. Rev. Mark Abney, Assoc. Minister of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church in Ninety Six will be the guest speaker. Rev. Otis Cunningham Sr. is pastor of Mt. Pisgah.
The Mt. Calvary Gospel Chorus, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Abbeville, will celebrate 26 years of singing at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 103 Northside Drive, will host drive-by ashes and free coffee from 7-10 a.m. Wednesday. All welcome to drop by.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will celebrate its 29th pastoral anniversary for Bishop Roosevelt Moton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will host the Boys 2 Men Empowerment program at the Holy Redeemer Faith Church Life Center at 5 p.m. Feb. 29.
Holy Redeemer Faith Church will celebrate First Lady Day for Evangelist Susan Moton at 11 a.m. March 1.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10-day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.